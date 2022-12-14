Dr. Andrew Simpson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Simpson, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Simpson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Brigham and Women's Hospital75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5122Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center60 Fenwood Rd Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5385
Brigham and Women's Health Care Center, Westwood100 Brigham Way, Westwood, MA 02090 Directions (781) 471-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Simpson helped me overcome a L5- S1 disc herniation that I struggled with for over 2 years. After trying to avoid surgery, my radiating leg pain got to the point where I was totally debilitated and unable to go about day to day life. I wish I had seen Dr. Simpson earlier! He quickly identified the disc herniation and a potentially complicating minor birth defect. He was able to schedule my lumbar decompression surgery within a couple of weeks. Dr. Simpson and the Brigham team provided excellent care. My pain was gone immediately after surgery. I was back to work within a week. Officially 8 weeks out now, and I feel like nothing ever happened. I can't thank Dr. Simpson enough!
About Dr. Andrew Simpson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1558520163
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Harvard Orthopedic Residency Program
- Massachusetts Gen Hosp
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Simpson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simpson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
