Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Simon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Simon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
Andrew L. Simon M.d. Facs. P.A.459 Jack Martin Blvd Ste 3, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 840-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Simon, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1992767388
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.