Dr. Andrew Simon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Simon works at Andrew Simon, M.D., F.A.C.S in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.