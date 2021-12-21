Dr. Andrew Simms, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Simms, MD
Dr. Andrew Simms, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Simms works at
Cook County Hospital1901 W Harrison St Ste 5380, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 864-6000
Rush University600 S Paulina St Ste 140, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 572-4500
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Again fantastic
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Simms accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simms works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Simms. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simms.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.