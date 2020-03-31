Dr. Andrew Siedlecki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siedlecki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Siedlecki, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Siedlecki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Eye Health Associates Inc170 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 634-8500
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have been going to him forever. Best Doctor ever.
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1417939802
- Med College Va
- Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Dartmouth Coll
- Ophthalmology
