Dr. Andrew Siedlecki, MD

Ophthalmology
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Andrew Siedlecki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Siedlecki works at Siedlecki Cataract & Vision Care in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eye Health Associates Inc
    170 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 634-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Lazy Eye
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Lazy Eye
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)

Treatment frequency



Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 31, 2020
    I have been going to him forever. Best Doctor ever.
    thomas m steinagle — Mar 31, 2020
    About Dr. Andrew Siedlecki, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1417939802
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Va
    • Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    • Dartmouth Coll
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Siedlecki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siedlecki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siedlecki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siedlecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siedlecki works at Siedlecki Cataract & Vision Care in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Siedlecki’s profile.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Siedlecki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siedlecki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siedlecki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siedlecki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

