Dr. Andrew Shulstad, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Andrew Shulstad, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Shulstad works at Novant Health Pediatrics Symphony Park in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatrics Symphony Park
    6010 Carnegie Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1352

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Andrew Shulstad, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1265446942
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    • Georgia Regents U, Medical College
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Dr. Andrew Shulstad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shulstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shulstad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shulstad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shulstad works at Novant Health Pediatrics Symphony Park in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Shulstad’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shulstad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shulstad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shulstad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shulstad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

