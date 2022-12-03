Dr. Andrew Shreiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shreiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Shreiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Shreiner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Dr. Shreiner works at
Locations
-
1
SHMG Gastroenterology - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 205, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shreiner was very pleasant and easy to talk to. He explained what procedures should be done and in what order they needed to be done. He also explained what he will recommend as test results are completed. Dr. Shreiner did a very nice job for me.
About Dr. Andrew Shreiner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1437461639
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals & Health Center (GME)
- University of Michigan (GME)
- University of Michigan (GME)
- University of Michigan (SOM)
- Gastroenterology
