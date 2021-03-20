See All Dermatologists in Kalispell, MT
Dr. Andrew Shors, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Dr. Andrew Shors, MD is a Dermatologist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center.

Dr. Shors works at Mountain West Plastic Surgery in Kalispell, MT with other offices in Whitefish, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Highline Dermatology & Skin Cancer
    60 Four Mile Dr Ste 11, Kalispell, MT 59901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 314-4788
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Highline Dermatology & Skin Cancer
    1111 Baker Ave, Whitefish, MT 59937 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 314-4788

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Logan Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 20, 2021
    Dr. Shors removed a squamous cell patch from my lower leg--and just this week used laser treatment on brown spots on my face and upper chest.
    — Mar 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Shors, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669552659
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Virginia Mason Med Ctr, Transitional Year
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Shors, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shors has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shors has seen patients for Rash, Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shors on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shors. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shors.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shors, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shors appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

