Overview

Dr. Andrew Shors, MD is a Dermatologist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center.



Dr. Shors works at Mountain West Plastic Surgery in Kalispell, MT with other offices in Whitefish, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.