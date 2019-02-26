Dr. Andrew Sholl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sholl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Sholl, MD
Dr. Andrew Sholl, MD is a Cytopathology Specialist in Covington, LA.
Dr. Sholl works at
Delta Pathology1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Sholl is a master at his craft. When it comes to stains, he is second to none. Need an India ink? He’s on it. What about a red chocolate agar? Child’s play for Dr. Sholl. I’ve even witnessed him applying a selson blue. His FNA’s are flawless ... his thin films are the thinnest and his thick films are the thickest. A top notch pathologist if there ever was one
- Cytopathology
- English
- 1609049220
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Cytopathology
Dr. Sholl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sholl accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sholl using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sholl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sholl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sholl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.