Overview

Dr. Andrew Shinabarger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.



Dr. Shinabarger works at Legacy Medical Group-Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Beaverton, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.