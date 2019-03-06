Dr. Andrew Shinabarger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shinabarger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Shinabarger, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Shinabarger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.
Locations
Legacy Medical Group-Foot and Ankle1960 NW 167th Pl, Beaverton, OR 97006 Directions (503) 413-2005
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I wish all docs were this attentive and thorough. Warm, friendly, took the time to explain my issues and offered treatment options I could do at home rather than going directly to complicated or expensive procedures. I highly recommend Dr. Shinabarger. And the staff was pleasant, efficient and welcoming.
About Dr. Andrew Shinabarger, DPM
- Podiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1972814358
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shinabarger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shinabarger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shinabarger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shinabarger has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shinabarger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shinabarger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shinabarger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shinabarger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shinabarger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.