Dr. Andrew Sher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Sher, MD is an Urology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Locations
David R Brunetti M D P A616 N Palmetto St, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 787-4567
Advanced Urology Institute12109 County Road 103, Oxford, FL 34484 Directions (352) 259-4400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Urology Institute210 S Lake St Ste 9, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 787-4567
Leesburg Regional Medical Center Inc600 E Dixie Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 323-5762
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The entire team is thoughtful, courteous and very professional. The office staff (Shannon, Marlena and Angela) go above and beyond to make the visit a pleasant experience.
About Dr. Andrew Sher, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of TN
- Meth Hospital
- Emory University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sher has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.