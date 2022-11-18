Dr. Andrew Shea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Shea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Shea, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from University Of Southwestern and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Shea works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.1600 Central Dr Ste 155, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 267-8470
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shea?
I was in for a follow up to endoscopy to check the status of Barrett’s. My favorite things about Dr Shea is that he listens to my questions and concerns. His explanations and pursuit checking out health issues with blood tests, cat scans or MRI’s to help with diagnosis and treatment have given me complete confidence in him and his treatment of my health. He’s a keeper!
About Dr. Andrew Shea, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1356300891
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southwestern
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shea has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shea works at
Dr. Shea has seen patients for Nausea, Diarrhea and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Shea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.