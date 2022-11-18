Overview

Dr. Andrew Shea, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from University Of Southwestern and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Shea works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Diarrhea and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.