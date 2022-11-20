Dr. Andrew Shaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Shaw, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls.
Cedar Park1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 200200 Bldg C, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 260-6050
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I see Dr. Shaw every 3 months. He is patient and kind, and tries to answer all of my questions and concerns.
- Hematology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Shaw has seen patients for Leukocytosis, Purpura and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
