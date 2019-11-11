Dr. Andrew Sharobeem, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharobeem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Sharobeem, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Sharobeem, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Sharobeem works at
Locations
1
Arthritis & Osteoporosis Associates PA4247 US Highway 9 Bldg 1, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 780-7650
2
Arthritis and Osteoporosis Associates - Toms River150 Route 37 W Ste A2, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 341-1166
3
Arthritis & Osteoporosis Assocs2 State Route 27 Ste 100B, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (844) 262-4968
4
Foot & Ankle Specialists of Arizona5681 W Beverly Ln Ste 100A, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (480) 443-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sharobeem knew exactly what was wrong with me and totally changed my life. I've had something all of my life but didn't realize it. I do believe if I never went to him my outcome would have been grim. I can't explain how he helped me physically and mentally but I'm so grateful.
About Dr. Andrew Sharobeem, DO
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic and Arabic
- 1629389382
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- Roger Williams MEd Ctr Boston University
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Sharobeem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharobeem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharobeem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharobeem works at
Dr. Sharobeem has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharobeem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharobeem speaks Arabic and Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharobeem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharobeem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharobeem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharobeem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.