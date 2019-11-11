See All Rheumatologists in Freehold, NJ
Overview

Dr. Andrew Sharobeem, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.

Dr. Sharobeem works at NJ-ORTHOPAEDIC ASSOC in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ, Edison, NJ and Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis & Osteoporosis Associates PA
    4247 US Highway 9 Bldg 1, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 780-7650
  2. 2
    Arthritis and Osteoporosis Associates - Toms River
    150 Route 37 W Ste A2, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 341-1166
  3. 3
    Arthritis & Osteoporosis Assocs
    2 State Route 27 Ste 100B, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 262-4968
  4. 4
    Foot & Ankle Specialists of Arizona
    5681 W Beverly Ln Ste 100A, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 443-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 11, 2019
    About Dr. Andrew Sharobeem, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1629389382
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • University of Arizona
    Residency
    • Roger Williams MEd Ctr Boston University
    Medical Education
    • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Sharobeem, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharobeem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharobeem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharobeem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharobeem has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharobeem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharobeem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharobeem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharobeem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharobeem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

