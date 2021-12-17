Dr. Shanahan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Shanahan, MD
Dr. Andrew Shanahan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Cardiology Associates of Princeton731 Alexander Rd Ste 202, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 921-7456
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 828-3000
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Shanahan has been my Cardiologist since March 31, 2008 at which time he was the physician who treated me when I was taken to the hospital with a STEMI heart attack in progress. Thanks to his attentiveness and expeditious thoroughness I suffered no discernable heart damage and have been able to resume a fully active life. I find him to be cordial, compassionate and engaged. He is very willing to spend time listening to my concerns, he asks focused questions and he fully explains his findings and recommendations. I honestly feel quite fortunate to have had him as my first point of medical intervention back then and fully appreciate the on-going quality of medical care that he brings to my follow-up appointments. My heartfelt (ok- pun intended) thanks to you Dr. Shanahan!
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1881635084
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Shanahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shanahan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shanahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.