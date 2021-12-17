Overview

Dr. Andrew Shanahan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Shanahan works at CARDIOLOGY ASSOCIATES OF PRINCETON in Princeton, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.