Dr. Andrew Selzman, MD
Dr. Andrew Selzman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Houston Office915 Gessner Rd Ste 720, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 830-9100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Dr.Selzman deserves a 5+ star rating! He is highly qualified, professional and has the expertise to take amazing care of you! He has an extra bonus of being genuine, caring and thoughtful to make you feel at ease with his bedside manner. Wow! I highly recommend him as a doctor.
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1407855356
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Urology
Dr. Selzman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selzman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Selzman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selzman.
