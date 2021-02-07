Dr. Andrew Seltzer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seltzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Seltzer, DO
Overview
Dr. Andrew Seltzer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Locations
Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute4215 Burns Rd Ste 100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 694-7775Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Beach Gardens3401 Pga Blvd Ste 500, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 694-7776Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Wellington Office10111 Forest Hill Blvd Rm 231, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 694-7776
Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute2055 Military Trl Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 694-7776Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 9800, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 694-7776Thursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First of all, Dr. Seltzer runs an on-time practice. I have never waited more than five minutes for any appointment with him. He is very caring and thorough. He explained the problem I have, and my options completely, in terms a lay person can understand. I have a lot of confidence in Dr. Seltzer and his staff.
About Dr. Andrew Seltzer, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1124127055
Education & Certifications
- Usc University Hospital
- Detroit Osteopathic Hospital
- Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
- Michigan State University
- Orthopedic Surgery

