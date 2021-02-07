Overview

Dr. Andrew Seltzer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Seltzer works at Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL, Jupiter, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.