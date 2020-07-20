Overview

Dr. Howard Selinger, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Selinger works at Beacon Prescriptions in Bristol, CT with other offices in Manchester, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.