Dr. Andrew Sedillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Sedillo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Sedillo works at
Locations
Aspenpointe Health Services179 S Parkside Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (719) 572-6300
Matthews-Vu Medical Group1715 N Weber St Ste 120, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 633-5660Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 4150 E Woodmen Rd Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 418-2121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Sedillo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1144263179
Education & Certifications
- CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sedillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sedillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sedillo works at
Dr. Sedillo has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Autism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sedillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sedillo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sedillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sedillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.