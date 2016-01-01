See All Psychiatrists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Andrew Sedillo, MD

Psychiatry
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Andrew Sedillo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Sedillo works at Pikes Peak Mental Health in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Autism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aspenpointe Health Services
    179 S Parkside Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 572-6300
    Matthews-Vu Medical Group
    1715 N Weber St Ste 120, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 633-5660
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    4150 E Woodmen Rd Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 418-2121

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Andrew Sedillo, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144263179
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sedillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sedillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sedillo works at Pikes Peak Mental Health in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Sedillo’s profile.

    Dr. Sedillo has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Autism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sedillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sedillo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sedillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sedillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

