Ophthalmology
21 years of experience
Dr. Andrew Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine.

Dr. Schwartz works at Dr Jo An Monaco in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Fifth Ave. Oculofacial Aesthetic Surgery PC
    1034 5TH AVE, New York, NY 10028

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Progressive High Myopia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Progressive High Myopia

    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 12, 2020
    I had an amazing experience! I had PRK eye surgery. I wish I did it sooner!
    About Dr. Andrew Schwartz, MD

    Ophthalmology
    21 years of experience
    English
    1295787000
    Education & Certifications

    Mount Sinai Hospital
    Masonic Healthcare Center
    Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz works at Dr Jo An Monaco in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz's profile.

    Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

