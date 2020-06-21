Dr. Andrew Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Schultz, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Schultz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.
Locations
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Urology1001 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3381Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center Branson
- Cox Medical Center South
- Cox Monett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid of Missouri
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schultz took me in as a SameDay patient from CoxHealth in Branson. You would never have known it was a Friday evening and that he was on call, as this wasn’t his usual schedule. I was frantic with severe pain and with a firm grasp he let me know that he was going to take good care of me. And he did! Fantastic compassionate care is what he gave me, and each time he met with me he was totally focused on my situation. I would recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. Andrew Schultz, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Urology
