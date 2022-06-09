Dr. Andrew Schulick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Schulick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Schulick, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD.
Dr. Schulick works at
Locations
-
1
Suburban Hospital8600 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 896-7619Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schulick is the best. He did a bypass and saved my leg. I want the whole world to know what a wonderful doctor he is
About Dr. Andrew Schulick, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1043283468
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
