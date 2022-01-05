Dr. Andrew Schreiber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schreiber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Schreiber, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Schreiber, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Schreiber works at
Locations
-
1
Coastal Children's Services2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 505-4633
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schreiber?
Dr. Schreiber is absolutely wonderful. He is treating me for my brain cancer and is so kind and caring. It makes a huge difference in a journey like mine to have this kind of doctor. Most patients dread doctor visits, not with Dr. Schreiber, he and his staff are enjoyable. I recommend him 110%!
About Dr. Andrew Schreiber, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1689600058
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schreiber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schreiber accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schreiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schreiber works at
Dr. Schreiber has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schreiber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Schreiber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schreiber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schreiber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schreiber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.