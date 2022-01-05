Overview

Dr. Andrew Schreiber, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schreiber works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.