Dr. Andrew Schorfhaar, DO
Dr. Andrew Schorfhaar, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.
Douglas Dietzel DO4660 S Hagadorn Rd Ste 420, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 884-6100
Mclaren Orthopedic Hospital2727 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 975-6000
Sparrow Sports Medicine2900 Hannah Blvd Ste 212, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 364-8890Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr Schorfhaar repaired my knees after an accident, and did an amazing job. His knowledge, experience, and abilities are top-notch. He is thorough in answering questions, and in giving instructions. He is honest and transparent, and his level of integrity is rare. If my family member needed surgery for a traumatic injury to a joint, I’d want him to do it.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, German
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Schorfhaar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schorfhaar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schorfhaar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schorfhaar speaks German.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schorfhaar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schorfhaar.
