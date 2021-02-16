Overview

Dr. Andrew Schneier, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.



Dr. Schneier works at Eye Physicians Central Florida in Maitland, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Exotropia and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.