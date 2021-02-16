Dr. Andrew Schneier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Schneier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Schneier, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
Locations
-
1
Maitland Office790 Concourse Pkwy S Ste 200, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 767-6411
-
2
Metrowest Office1781 Park Center Dr Ste 220, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 398-7730
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premier Group Insurance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We had a wonderful experience with Dr. Andrew Schneier when he performed surgery to open a clogged tear duct on our 17 month old. As expected, he was professional and knowledgeable, but it was his thoughtfulness that immediately put us at ease because what you also really want in a Pediatric Ophthalmologist is kindness and concern for your child. He made a stressful situation so much more comfortable. Even better, the surgery was successful and we have a much more comfortable little one.
About Dr. Andrew Schneier, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1427211994
Education & Certifications
- Boston Childrens Hosp/Harvard
- Harvard Med Sch-Mass Eye & Ear Infirm
- Riverside Methodist Hosp
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Washington University, St Louis
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneier has seen patients for Farsightedness, Exotropia and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.