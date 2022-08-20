Overview

Dr. Andrew Schneider, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Schneider works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Tension Headache and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.