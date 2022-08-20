Dr. Andrew Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Schneider, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Schneider, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Schneider works at
Locations
-
1
Lexington Clinic1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-6800
-
2
Lexington Clinic1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C240, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schneider?
We have used Dr Schneider for many years and have found him to be Avery compassionate, caring doctor.
About Dr. Andrew Schneider, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1932120219
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider works at
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Vertigo, Tension Headache and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.