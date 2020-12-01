Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Schneider, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Schneider, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia - M.D. and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Locations
Forsyth Plastic Surgery2901 Maplewood Ave, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MedCost
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schneider and his staff were wonderful to work with. Easy to place my trust into the hands of such a skilled surgeon.
About Dr. Andrew Schneider, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery - The Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- Medical College of Virginia - M.D.
- Princeton University - AB History and Theory of Architecture
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
158 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
