Dr. Andrew Scheman, MD

Dermatology
5 (285)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Scheman, MD is a Dermatologist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School - M.D.|University Of Michigan Medical School-M.D. and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Scheman works at North Shore Center for Medical Aesthetics Ltd. in Northbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Shore Center for Medical Aesthetics Ltd.
    1535 Lake Cook Rd Ste 401, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 556-9464
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Perlane® Injection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 285 ratings
    Patient Ratings (285)
    5 Star
    (276)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 21, 2022
    I felt like I was at such a loss before seeing Dr. Scheman. My skin would flare up with hives and rashes so often and I could not figure out the culprit. Everything I used to calm my skin down seemed to make it worse. He spent so much time getting to the bottom of my contact allergies and also thoroughly explained them in a way that made sense to me. I now feel educated about my contact allergies and will be clear and safe moving forward!
    E. F. — Oct 21, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Scheman, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881674828
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Minnesota
    • University of Minnesota Medical Center
    • University of Michigan Medical School - M.D.|University Of Michigan Medical School-M.D.
    • Dermatology
