Dr. Andrew Scheinfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Scheinfeld, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Ny Infirm-Beckman Dwntwn Ho
Dr. Scheinfeld works at
Locations
New York Robotic Gynecology and Women's Health240 E 33rd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 683-0600
Parcare Community Health Network445 Park Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205 Directions (212) 249-3949
Nyu Medical -williamsburg101 Broadway Apt 301, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Directions (212) 249-3949
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scheinfeld was an amazing doctor, and my birth had some complications that he handled extremely well to avoid a C-section and help me give birth naturally. The visits were usually quick. The office staff is nice, but a bit hasty generally.
About Dr. Andrew Scheinfeld, MD
- Obstetrics
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Ny Infirm-Beckman Dwntwn Ho
- Ny Downtown Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheinfeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scheinfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheinfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scheinfeld speaks French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheinfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheinfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheinfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheinfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.