Dr. Andrew Scheinfeld, MD

Obstetrics
4.5 (18)
Overview

Dr. Andrew Scheinfeld, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Ny Infirm-Beckman Dwntwn Ho

Dr. Scheinfeld works at New York Robotic Gynecology and Women's Health in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New York Robotic Gynecology and Women's Health
    240 E 33rd St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 683-0600
    Parcare Community Health Network
    445 Park Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 249-3949
    Nyu Medical -williamsburg
    101 Broadway Apt 301, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 249-3949

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia of Pregnancy
Antepartum Hemorrhage
Atrophic Vaginitis
Anemia of Pregnancy
Antepartum Hemorrhage
Atrophic Vaginitis

Treatment frequency



Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antepartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 12, 2021
    Dr. Scheinfeld was an amazing doctor, and my birth had some complications that he handled extremely well to avoid a C-section and help me give birth naturally. The visits were usually quick. The office staff is nice, but a bit hasty generally.
    About Dr. Andrew Scheinfeld, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1588651756
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ny Infirm-Beckman Dwntwn Ho
    Internship
    • Ny Downtown Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Scheinfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheinfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scheinfeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scheinfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheinfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheinfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheinfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheinfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

