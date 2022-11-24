Dr. Andrew Schafer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schafer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Schafer, MD
Dr. Andrew Schafer, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Andrew Schafer is my hematologist who was recommended by my PCP (now retired) due to Cold Agglutinin Disease. I have the highest respect for Dr. Schafer; he is professional organized, sincerely interested, caring and highly detailed. He is very patient, taking his time to ask so many questions that uncover my health information that I would not think to share. Dr. Schafer finds potential health issues that are important to address that I did not even know exist. He is open minded to natural remedies which makes me happy. He still looks like Santa Claus to me. I feel secure, thankful and lucky to have Dr. Schafer care for me and do not hesitate to give him and his staff my highest recommendation!!!
About Dr. Andrew Schafer, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1215979638
Education & Certifications
- Pb Brigham Hosp Harvard
- U Chicago Hosps
- U Chicago Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
