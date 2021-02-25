See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tallahassee, FL
Dr. Andrew Scanameo, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Andrew Scanameo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital

Dr. Scanameo works at Seniors First Health Care Ctr in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seniors First Health Care Ctr
    1889 Professional Park Cir Ste 30, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 325-4900
  2. 2
    Andrew Scanameo MD
    2565 Capital Medical Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 906-9369

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Capital Hospital
  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 25, 2021
    My father is 90 years young, he has had several internal medicine doctors over his lifetime, but my far Dr. Scanameo is the BEST !!!! I am so happy to fine this well respected doctor in Tallahassee, FL
    Ronald Trammell / Lynn Marie Harmon — Feb 25, 2021
    About Dr. Andrew Scanameo, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144212291
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • Rw Johnson Med Sch
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Scanameo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scanameo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scanameo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scanameo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Scanameo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scanameo works at Seniors First Health Care Ctr in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Scanameo’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Scanameo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scanameo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scanameo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scanameo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

