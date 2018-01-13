Dr. Andrew Savage IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savage IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Savage IV, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Savage IV, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Mt Pleasant2705 N Highway 17 Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions
MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion2250 Mall Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Savage is excellent with children & takes his time with you. Our appointments never felt rushed and he never spoke down to me. He has a great bedside manner. I highly recommend him!
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
