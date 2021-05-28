Overview

Dr. Andrew Sattel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Virtua Camden, Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.



Dr. Sattel works at Virtua Hand Surgery and Rehabilitation Center in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

