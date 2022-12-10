Overview

Dr. Andrew Sapthavee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Sapthavee works at Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo in San Diego, CA with other offices in Solana Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.