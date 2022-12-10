Dr. Andrew Sapthavee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sapthavee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Sapthavee, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Sapthavee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Sapthavee works at
Locations
Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7139
- 2 380 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075 Directions (858) 554-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Sapthavee 3 times and each time he has been kind and ready to explain anything I am feeling unclear about. He knew right away what my problem was.He takes his time and doesn't hurry me. I am so glad I found him.
About Dr. Andrew Sapthavee, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1972746766
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sapthavee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sapthavee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sapthavee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sapthavee has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sapthavee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sapthavee speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sapthavee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sapthavee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sapthavee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sapthavee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.