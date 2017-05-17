Overview

Dr. Andrew Sambell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie.



Dr. Sambell works at Usmd Cancer Treatment Centers LLC in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lithotripsy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.