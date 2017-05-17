See All Urologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Andrew Sambell, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Andrew Sambell, MD

Urology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Andrew Sambell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie.

Dr. Sambell works at Usmd Cancer Treatment Centers LLC in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lithotripsy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Julia Willingham, MD
Dr. Julia Willingham, MD
3.8 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Parham, MD
Dr. Robert Parham, MD
3.6 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Weber Chuang, MD
Dr. Weber Chuang, MD
3.6 (42)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Usmd Cancer Treatment Centers LLC
    801 W Interstate 20 Ste 1, Arlington, TX 76017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 784-8268

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lithotripsy
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Lithotripsy
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sambell?

    May 17, 2017
    Dr. Sambell is an excellent doctor. Fantastic, caring and thorough.
    Alex Schindler in Waxahachie, TX — May 17, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Sambell, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Sambell, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sambell to family and friends

    Dr. Sambell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sambell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Sambell, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew Sambell, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003996380
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Sambell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sambell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sambell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sambell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sambell works at Usmd Cancer Treatment Centers LLC in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sambell’s profile.

    Dr. Sambell has seen patients for Lithotripsy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sambell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sambell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sambell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sambell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sambell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Sambell, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.