Dr. Andrew Salem, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Andrew Salem, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Salem works at Diagnostic Eye Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Diagnostic Eye Center
    3405 Edloe St Ste 300, Houston, TX 77027 (713) 797-1500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Drusen
Pterygium
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Drusen
Pterygium

Treatment frequency



Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Drusen
Pterygium
Cataract
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
Glaucoma
Keratitis
Senile Cataracts
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Bacterial Conjunctivitis
Blepharitis
Conjunctival Disorders
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Conjunctivitis With Pseudomembrane
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Eye Disease
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Disease
Eye Drops
Eye Palsy
Eyeglasses
Eyelid Growth
Eyelid Spasm
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Iritis
Keratoconus
LASIK
Macular Degeneration
Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye)
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures
Pinguecula
Posterior Capsule Clouding
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal
Sjögren's Syndrome
Steroid-Induced Glaucoma
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted:

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 03, 2021
    Had Dr. Salem perform my lasik procedure 2 months ago, he was very professional and went above and beyond what I had hoped for, leaving me with healthy eyes and 20/15 vision.
    Angel — Jun 03, 2021
    About Dr. Andrew Salem, MD

    Ophthalmology
    English, Spanish
    1114218278
    Education & Certifications

    UCLA Jules Stein Eye Institute
    Tulane University
    Georgetown University Medical Center
    Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    University of California at Los Angeles
    Ophthalmology
