Dr. Andrew Sager, MD
Dr. Andrew Sager, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital and Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Locations
Saint Thomas Outpatient Cardiac Imaging - Midtown301 21st Ave N Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-5144
Saint Thomas Medical Partners - Specialty Clinic - Cookeville120 Walnut Commons Ln Ste C, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (615) 329-5144
Midstate Cardiology Associates222 22nd Ave N Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-5144
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sager really a good cardiologist. He will not tally around when you are having problems . A great Doctor .
About Dr. Andrew Sager, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sager has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sager has seen patients for Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.