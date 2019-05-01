Dr. Sacks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Sacks, DO
Dr. Andrew Sacks, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Akdhc LLC3122 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 445-7632
Akdhc LLC451 S Calvary Way, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 Directions (928) 649-7997
Bio-medical Applications of Arizona LLC3605 Ranch Dr, Prescott, AZ 86303 Directions (928) 443-9626
Fresenius Kidney Care Cottonwood455 S Calvary Way, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 Directions (928) 649-5925
- Verde Valley Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I agree it is very difficult to get someone to answer the phone at his office, don't know why as I see many girls sitting at desks, someone should be able to pick up a phone. Otherwise Dr Sacks seems to be taking care of me fine.
- Nephrology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1447561949
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Sacks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sacks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sacks has seen patients for Gout, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sacks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sacks speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sacks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sacks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.