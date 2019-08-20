Dr. Andrew Sack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Sack, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Sack, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Sack works at
Locations
-
1
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
Marc A. Asher, MD, Comprehensive Spine Center10730 Nall Ave Ste 101, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
3
Ambulatory Surgery Center10720 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
4
Eye Center7400 State Line Rd Ste 212, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
5
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sack?
Dr. Sack is an outstaning Dr. His level of knowedge allow him to treat my 3 different issues with expertise in each area. I feel very comfortable I am receiving knowlegable treatment. Dr. Sack is "a cut above".
About Dr. Andrew Sack, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1336432038
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sack accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sack works at
Dr. Sack has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.