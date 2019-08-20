Overview

Dr. Andrew Sack, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Sack works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS, Prairie Village, KS and Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.