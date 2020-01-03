Dr. Andrew Sable, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sable is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Sable, MD
Dr. Andrew Sable, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.
Gastro Health - East Kendall9555 N Kendall Dr Ste 100, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 273-7319
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Sable is an AMAZING doctor - He is not only skilled and professional but he is kind and gentle - Without him, It is doubtful that I would even be here to be singing his praises
About Dr. Andrew Sable, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Miami/jackson Meml Hospital
- University Miami/jackson Meml Hospital
- 1999
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- University of Michigan
Dr. Sable has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sable accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sable has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sable has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sable on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sable. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sable.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sable, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sable appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.