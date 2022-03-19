Dr. Andrew Ruthberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruthberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Ruthberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Ruthberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Ruthberg works at
Locations
Rush Rheumatology - Orthopedic Building1611 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2800Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
And Dr R is very responsive on email and phone calls
About Dr. Andrew Ruthberg, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brown U/Roger Williams
- SUNY Downstate Brooklyn
- SUNY Downstate Brooklyn
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruthberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruthberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruthberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruthberg has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruthberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruthberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruthberg.
