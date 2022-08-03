Overview

Dr. Andrew Ruppersberger, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Levittown, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Ruppersberger works at Delaware Valley Medical and Wellness Center in Levittown, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

