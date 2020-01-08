See All Cardiologists in Flemington, NJ
Dr. Andrew Rudnick, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Rudnick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Rudnick works at Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates in Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates
    1100 Wescott Dr Ste G3, Flemington, NJ 08822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 788-1710
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hunterdon Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Third Degree Heart Block
Arrhythmias
Heart Disease
Third Degree Heart Block
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Second Degree Heart Block
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Autonomic Disorders
Benign Tumor
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Endocarditis
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Impella Device
Marfan Syndrome
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Pericardial Disease
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Septal Defect
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombosis
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Vascular Disease
Venous Hypertension
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 08, 2020
    Great doctor, caring and knowledgabke
    Clifford Walters in Milford, NJ — Jan 08, 2020
    About Dr. Andrew Rudnick, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1366480352
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education

