Dr. Andrew Rubin, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Rubin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Locations
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-0642Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rubin has seen me through a cardiac ablation, pacemaker insertion and now the insertion of the Watchman. I have the utmost regard and confidence in him.
About Dr. Andrew Rubin, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
