Overview

Dr. Andrew Rubin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Rubin works at Eisenhower Radiation Oncology in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.