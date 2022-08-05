See All General Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Andrew Ross, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Andrew Ross, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with Colo-Rectal Surgery, Rutgers University Robert Woods Johnson Medical School

Dr. Ross works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care | Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Anoscopy and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boca Care Surgical Associates
    670 Glades Rd Ste 300, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 395-2626
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Surgery Center At South Palm
    1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 115, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 395-2626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Anoscopy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Intestinal Obstruction
Anoscopy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags

Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Andrew Ross, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1306834452
    Education & Certifications

    • Colo-Rectal Surgery, Rutgers University Robert Woods Johnson Medical School
    • Assistant Resident, General Surgery & Chief Resident, General Surgery, North Shore University Hospital
    • General Surgery, Tufts-New England Medical Center Hospital
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ross works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care | Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ross’s profile.

    Dr. Ross has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Anoscopy and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

