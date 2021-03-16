Overview

Dr. Andrew Rosen, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Rosen works at Upper E Orthopaedics, PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.