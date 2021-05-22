Dr. Andrew Romeo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Romeo, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Romeo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Locations
University of Alabama at Birmingham, Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, Division of Pain Medicine619 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (202) 247-8072
South Denver Neurosurgery9980 Park Meadows Dr Ste 101, Littleton, CO 80124 Directions (720) 638-7500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
After suffering brain bleeds & skull fractures, Dr. Romeo performed an emergency craniotomy that saved my life. Months later he performed a second surgery (cranioplasty) on me. Based on my first experience, I wasn’t nervous & felt incredibly calm going under for a second time. I can’t say enough great things about Dr. Romeo. He was a wonderful advocate for me throughout my experience. He is compassionate, knowledgeable, & intentional with all his work. I am convinced that this is his calling in life & I’m so thankful for that!
About Dr. Andrew Romeo, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1699064329
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Rhodes College
