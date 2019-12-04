Overview

Dr. Andrew Romano, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Romano works at MDVIP - Manahawkin, New Jersey in Manahawkin, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.