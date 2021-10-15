Dr. Andrew Rokito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rokito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Rokito, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Rokito, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Rokito works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Hospital Joint Diseases333 E 38th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7223Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Nyu Langone Hospitals301 E 17th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 598-6008
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rokito?
Dr Rokito is an amazing physician and surgeon. He got me in quickly to assess my shoulder and did not rush the surgery. I am now on the mend and recovering quite well. I would highly recommend his services.
About Dr. Andrew Rokito, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1700880226
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rokito has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rokito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rokito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rokito works at
Dr. Rokito has seen patients for Shoulder Arthroscopy, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Rotator Cuff Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rokito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rokito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rokito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rokito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rokito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.