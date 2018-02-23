Overview

Dr. Andrew Rogove, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from Stony Brook University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Rogove works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurology at Bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.