Dr. Andrew Roeser, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Andrew Roeser, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Roeser works at Neurosurgical Group of Texas in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Fusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Group of Texas
    6560 Fannin St Ste 1200, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3942
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Neurosurgical Group Of Texas
    8731 Katy Fwy Ste 325, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 985-5193

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 07, 2022
    I have suffered back pain for the last 10 years which got progressively worse. I went to “Spine Physicians Institute” in Dallas, I got an MRI done and they recommended to fuse L2,L3,L4. Then I saw Dr. Roeser for a second opinion. When I told him what they wanted to do. Dr. Roeser looked at the same MRI and said I “would certainly not recommend that. We can do a Laminotomy, which is much less invasive and will get you back to normal in a short time”. The surgery went very well, and I am pain free. Thank you Dr. Roeser
    Lucas Wagenaar — Jun 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Roeser, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1295972305
    Education & Certifications

    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Roeser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roeser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roeser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roeser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roeser works at Neurosurgical Group of Texas in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Roeser’s profile.

    Dr. Roeser has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Fusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roeser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Roeser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roeser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roeser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roeser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

